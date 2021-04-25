DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.