DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

