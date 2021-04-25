DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

