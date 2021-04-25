DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 284 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPD were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PPD by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPD by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

PPD opened at $46.19 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.