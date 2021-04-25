DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.64.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $224.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.