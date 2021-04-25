Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

