Donegal Group (DGICB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICB opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.07. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.