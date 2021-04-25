Dragonchain Price Down 12.3% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $78.76 million and $400,931.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00064377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00094206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00701823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.06 or 0.07775569 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

DRGN is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

