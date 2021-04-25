Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Dream Finders Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

