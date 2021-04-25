Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

