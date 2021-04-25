Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

