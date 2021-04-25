Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.9% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

DUK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

