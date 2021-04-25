Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.95 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

