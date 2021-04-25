Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE DND opened at C$40.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

