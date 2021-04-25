DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kering (EPA:KER)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €644.58 ($758.33).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €595.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €574.22. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

