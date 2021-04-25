DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

