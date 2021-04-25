E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

