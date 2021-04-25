Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.49

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.49 and last traded at $142.61, with a volume of 14016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.40.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.