EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells £3,170,872.80 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

Shares of EKF opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Friday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.66 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £364.90 million and a PE ratio of 33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

