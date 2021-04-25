Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.60

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 140.70 ($1.84). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.84), with a volume of 980,515 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.60. The stock has a market cap of £817.19 million and a P/E ratio of -16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

