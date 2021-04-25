Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $264,293.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00009902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $148.81 million and approximately $264,293.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

