Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.09

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 6544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

