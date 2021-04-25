Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.