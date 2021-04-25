Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

