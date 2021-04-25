Emerson Wealth Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.0% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. 1,360,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

