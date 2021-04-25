Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

