Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.63. 2,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 147,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

