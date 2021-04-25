Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.52.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.