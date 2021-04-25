EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

