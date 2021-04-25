Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

