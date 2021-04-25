EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an accumulate rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

