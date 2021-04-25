EOS (EOS) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $1.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00010324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,010,940 coins and its circulating supply is 952,843,862 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

