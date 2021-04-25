ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $387.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.30 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.