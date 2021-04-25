Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $718.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $673.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

