Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

