Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,155 shares.The stock last traded at $73.85 and had previously closed at $71.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

