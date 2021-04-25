Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Exagen stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

