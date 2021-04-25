Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.07.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

