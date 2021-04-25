Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

