Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.22, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.