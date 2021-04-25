Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,121,620.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.