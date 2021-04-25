Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 103.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 67.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $3,956,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $322.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.