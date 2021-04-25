Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,760,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

