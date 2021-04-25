Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

