Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.39 and traded as high as C$10.41. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 22,690 shares traded.

XTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,285 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,949.25. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares in the company, valued at C$10,443,807. Insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock worth $678,992 over the last quarter.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

