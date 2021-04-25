extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0012

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $241,545.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.13 or 1.00226379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.14 or 0.01142296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00526663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00380349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00132092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003589 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

