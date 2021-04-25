Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

