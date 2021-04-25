Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.