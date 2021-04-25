FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 238,487 shares.The stock last traded at $350.57 and had previously closed at $323.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.