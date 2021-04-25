Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.71 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 708,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,716. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

